Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of hectic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions, worried fans tell him ‘take some rest’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been busy shuttling from one city to another for the promotions of his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. As the film was released today, Kartik dropped a sneak peek from the hectic work schedule that barely gave him time to rest. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra reviews Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Got laughter, thrill and entertainment')

He took to his social media handle and shared a video where he is seen tired while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. From falling asleep in the car to dozing off on the dining table, Kartik looks drained as he kept going for the film promotions. Sharing the footage, he wrote in the caption, “Bhaape nikal gayi promotions kar kar ke (The promotions have drained my energy).” The video has now gained attention from fans who are impressed by Kartik’s dedication.

Referring to Kartik’s nickname Koki, a worried fan wrote in the comment section, “Take some rest Koki.” “Anyways kudos. All the work is worth it at the end of the day,” added another fan. A person also commented, “Koki aapna khayal rakho (Koki take care of yourself)." Several other fans continued to praise the actor for his recently released film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first instalment starred actor Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace which was believed to be haunted. Alongside Akshay, it also featured Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and Vidya Balan.

Currently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is trending on Twitter as fans and celebrities are sharing their first impressions of the film. Joining them, Sidharth Malhotra, who had attended the film screening recently, reviewed the film on Instagram. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and the team. Kill it,” he praised the film team.

