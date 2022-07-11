Kartik Aaryan sings Hindi song with fan in Europe, tells him 'love you for loving Bollywood songs'. Watch

Kartik Aaryan had a gala time in Europe and shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his sightseeing tour. The actor also met a man who was listening to an old Hindi song and showered him with love for ‘loving Bollywood songs’. The man also sang the song as Kartik recorded a video with him. Kartik returned from Europe Monday morning and was spotted at the airport. Also read: Kartik Aaryan asks ‘Aadhar card doon’ after fans in Europe struggle to believe it’s really him. Watch video

Sharing the video and several other pictures, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “I’ve realised I’m busiest on my vacations.” The video shows Kartik meeting a man who was listening to the song, Abhi Jinda Hu To Jee Lene Do from the 1995 film Naajayaz. As Kartik joined him to sing the song, he said, ‘love you guys." The actor posed for selfies with him and later told him while bidding him goodbye, “love you for loving Bollywood songs.”

The actor shared several other pictures from his sightseeing tour with his friends. He also visited a NFT exhibition and binged on a burger at a restaurant.

Some of his fans praised his photography skills in the comments section. A fan wrote, “The best photographers are always busy on Vacays!” Another wrote, “But you're a good photographer.”

Kartik was spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday morning. He was in black casuals paired with a yellow jacket. He also posed for selfies with fans at the airport.

Kartik Aaryan at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Kartik had flown to Europe days after his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 completed its long theatrical run with worldwide collection of over ₹200 crore. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It is the second biggest Bollywood blockbuster this year, after The Kashmir Files.

The actor will now be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. He also has a film titled Freddy in his kitty.

