Kartik Aaryan asks ‘Aadhar card doon’ after fans in Europe struggle to believe it’s really him. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan, who has basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had a hilarious interaction with his fans abroad. The actor is currently vacationing in Europe with his team to celebrate the success of the horror-comedy. Some fans who ran into him on the streets in Europe struggled to believe it was Kartik Aaryan in front of them, leading to a funny response from the actor. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan is latest Bollywood celeb to fly to Europe. See pics

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan is seen walking toward Kartik, who was busy having a meal from a food box. The fan asked Kartik, "Can I take a picture with you, because my friends are not believing that you are Kartik Aaryan." The actor replied to the other fans who had gathered there, "But I am Kartik. Main Aadhar card doon (Should I show my Aadhar card)?" The fans happily repeated to others that it was Kartik only, while the first one clicked a picture with him.

Fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Some also requested the fans in Europe to let him eat in peace. One wrote, "Hilarious," while another commented, "KA's sense of humour is unmatchable." A third one wrote, "Middle-class humour can’t be the one to mess with."

Kartik has also been sharing pictures from his trip on his Instagram account. On Thursday, he shared a picture from his hotel room, and revealed that Beatles had also once stayed there. He wrote, "Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room. Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here." Filmmaker Farah Khan advised Kartik to put a picture of himself in the room to ensure that.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected over ₹183 crore at the Indian box office and over ₹230.75 crore worldwide since its release on May 20. Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

