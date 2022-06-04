Kartik Aaryan tests positive for covid-19 again, announces it with a hilarious post; fans say 'Covid is your fan’

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second time that he has contracted the virus. Sharing a picture of himself with folded hands, he wrote, “Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (Everything was going so well, Covid couldn’t bear to be left out). (Also read: Kartik Aaryan 'not running after money,' says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar on fee hike reports)

Soon after he shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section. Referring to Kartik’s nickname Koki, a user wrote, “Take care Koki get well soon.” “You will Get well soon very fast don't worry,” added another. “Omg take care Superstar! Covid bhi aapka fan ho gaya (Covid is your fan now)” commented someone else.

Kartik has been busy promoting his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is set to enter the ₹150 crore club by this weekend. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it has so far minted ₹144.56 crore at the box office and continues to maintain a steady growth on its third Friday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik had previously said in a statement, “During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this.” He also said that he owes the success to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tea, the makers and the audience.

Kartik will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in his upcoming film Shehzada. Apart from this, he has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled project in his kitty.

