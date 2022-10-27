Kartik Aaryan touches sister Kritika Tiwari's feet on Bhai Dooj. See pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and posted pictures from his Bhai Dooj celebrations at home. He shared happy moments with sister Kritika Tiwari on Thursday. Both of them were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Recently, Kartik attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash with many celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill among others. (Also read: Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj with family, shares happy pics as she holds sister Tanishaa Mukerji close)

On the festival of Bhai Dooj, Kartik wore a black sweatshirt with distressed blue jeans and Kritika wore a yellow kurta with blue jeans. In one of the pictures, Kartik with red tilak on his forehead bent down to touch his sister's feet to seek blessings. Kritika held a puja plate with incense stick and blessed Kartik's head while posing for the camera. In another photo, Kritika applied a red tilak on her brother's forehead with a smile on her face.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Bhai Dooj (yellow heart emoji).” One of his fans commented, “Dono bhai behen kitne pyaare hai (Both brother and sister are so lovely)." Another fan wrote, “Mala aunty (Mala Tiwari's) ke do anmol ratan (precious gems).” Other fan wrote, “The best siblings (heart emojis).” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post and admired Kartik's bond with Kritika.

Kartik earlier shared a video showing his sister being turned away from the airport as she had booked her flight ticket for the wrong date in 2021 on Instagram and wrote, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn."

He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is the third highest grossing Bollywood film of the year 2022. He will be next seen in Aashiqui 3. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON