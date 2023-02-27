Kartik Aaryan wins first Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, thanks his fans: 'Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai'

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating after winning his first ever Best Actor award for his performance in last year's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the Zee Cine Awards on Sunday night. The actor took to Instagram to post with his award and thanked the entire team of the film and the audience for supporting him. (Also read: Alia Bhatt wows in green gown, poses with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher at event; thanks Ranbir for taking her pic at home)

The Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday, February 26, with many big celebrities in attendance. While Kartik won the award for Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role, actor Alia Bhatt took the Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also shared a picture of her posing with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and wrote, “With the men of the moment."

Taking to Instagram, Kartik expressed his gratitude for his first ever Best Actor win. He posted a picture of him holding the award with his right hand, and doing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa hook-step with his left hand. In the caption, he wrote, "My First BEST ACTOR in a Leading Role (folded hands emoticon) Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet) (heart emoticon) #RoohBaba will always be special (hand emoticon) Thank you @zeecineawards and to the entire team of BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you to my Audiences for Showering me with all your love. I promise to keep you entertained !!"

Kartik was last seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, which released on February 17. The family entertainer, directed by Rohit Dhawan is a remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The comedy-drama also featured Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav in a special appearance. The film, which also marks Kartik's debut as a co-producer, received mixed response from critics. After an average opening of ₹6 crore on Friday, the film showed little improvement in its first weekend and collected ₹20.2 crore in three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON