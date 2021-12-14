Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share their most romantic pics yet from wedding, she pays tribute to mum with her outfit

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share fresh pictures from their recent wedding. In the new photos, Katrina wore a floral pink saree with a veil and carried a bouquet of flowers.

Vicky was seen in a pink sherwani that complemented Katrina's outfit. In one picture, Vicky was seen giving Katrina a kiss on her forehead, in another, they posed next to a stairway as they held hands.

Sharing the photos, both of them wrote on Instagram, “To love, honour and cherish.”

Designer Sabyasachi Mukerji revealed the inspiration behind Katrina's saree. “Katrina Kaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft. The sari is paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur at a luxury resort. The couple were joined by close friends and family members. They shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram shortly afterwards. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” both on them wrote with their posts.