Katrina Kaif drops sunkissed picture after a break from social media, fan says 'it's against community guidelines…'

Katrina Kaif is known for treating her fans and followers with her stunning fashion choices and charismatic persona. The actor who was on a break from social media recently dropped a stunning picture on her Instagram handle. Katrina's sunkissed look in the photo had unique reactions from users as they commented on her post. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’) Katrina Kaif recently shared a Sunkissed picture after a month-log gap from social media.

Katrina Kaif's sunkissed pic gets hilarious reactions

Katrina shared her photo beaming in the sunlight as she donned an oversized classic striped shirt while she let her hair open. The background with lush greenery and picturesque mountains, complemented her effortless style and elegance.

A fan commented, “Not to hate but you should really careful with what you post, I'm pretty sure it's against the community guidelines to look that hot.” Another fan wrote, “Good morning queen.. You made my day..(crying emoji) We miss u sooooo much..(heart emoji) Get back to us as soon as possible plsss..(crying emoji).”

Another user also commented, “Beauty Goddess is blooming like a fresh flower (rose emoji).” One wrote, “I wish you would have danced with him (Vicky) in Tauba tauba Your Dance Moves are the most missed things on screen (heart emoji).”

A fan even jokingly pointed out, “Katrina ji Vicky pe thoda dhyan do bigad rahe hai wo (Katrina please pay atenntion to Vicky, he has become mischievous these days).” Vicky Kaushal also commented, expressing his love by commenting with colourful heart emojis.

Vicky has been receiving mixed reactions for his new song Jaanam from Bad Newz which features intimate scenes with his co-star Triptii Dimri. While fans are praising their chemistry, a section of users have called out the unnecessary boldness in the movie.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood career

Katrina made her Bollywood debut with Boom. She later worked in movies like Namastey London, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zero, Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. Vicky made his acting debut with Masaan. He was last seen in Sam Bahadur.

Vicky's upcoming films are Bad Newz And Chhava.