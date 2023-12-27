Katrina Kaif extends birthday wishes to Salman Khan, calls him "true original"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to superstar Salman Khan. HT Image

On his 58th birthday, Katrina took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Tiger Tiger Tiger May u always be just as you are ...a true original (white heart emoticon). Happy birthday."

Salman and Katrina are among the most loved on-screen pairings.

The duo has worked in several films such as 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Bharat', 'Yuvvraaj', 'Partner', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and the recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

On the on-screen chemistry with Katrina, the 'Dabangg' actor earlier told ANI, "I liked the characters of Tiger and Zoya very much. I believe the same chemistry wasn't there in the earlier movies that we did together. Though viewers were fond of our on-screen pairing, we didn't have chemistry till the 'Tiger' franchise came along. We did a film called 'Yuvvraaj' in which there wasn't much chemistry on show. Thereafter, we did the 'Tiger' franchise in which there was a lot of chemistry as our characters were sketched very well. So the chemistry you see is not the Salman-Katrina chemistry but Tiger and Zoya's chemistry."

Talking about their upcoming projects, Salman has still not announced his next film.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor.

'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'.

A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued.

Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024. (ANI)