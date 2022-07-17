Katrina Kaif gets wooden portrait of her and Vicky Kaushal as birthday gift, poses in white in new pics from Maldives

Katrina Kaif has shared new pictures from her holiday. The actor has been vacationing with her husband Vicky Kaushal and their friends in Maldives, where she also celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday. She took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share fresh pictures from their outings. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra asks Katrina Kaif to meet her; actor replies 'super soon'

Katrina posted a picture with actor Mini Mathur and filmmaker Karishma Kohli, and captioned it, "My girls," adding a blue heart emoji. Katrina was wearing a white flowy dress as she hung out with her friends on a boat. The trio looked into the camera with huge smiles on their faces as they posed for the picture.

Katrina also posted some pictures from her vacation on Instagram Stories. She shared some scenic views of the beach from her hotel, one of which showed a bowl of sliced mangoes. The next photograph featured a different part of the luxury resort with a picturesque view. The focus of the picture was a gift Katrina received on her birthday. The gift was a wooden frame engraved with a picture of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal and the message 'Happy birthday Kat' on top of it.

Katrina Kaif shares new pictures from Maldives vacation.

Katrina and her friends previously shared pictures from Maldives, which showed her hanging out with husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Their friends – actors Angira Dhar and Ileana D'Cruz – were also seen in the pictures along with Mini. Katrina captioned the post, "Birthday wala din (The day of my birthday)." Vicky also shared a picture of Katrina clicked on a beach on his Instagram account, and captioned it, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye (may this day come again and again, and may I sing this song again). Happy Birthday my love!!!"

Katrina will be next seen in the horror-comedy Phone Booth alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial is scheduled for theatrical release on November 4. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

