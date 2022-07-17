Priyanka Chopra asks Katrina Kaif to meet her as she wishes her on birthday; actor replies 'super soon'

Katrina Kaif turned 39 on July 16. To mark the occasion, the actor shared her photos from Maldives with sister Isabelle Kaif, actor and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, and other friends. Actor Vicky Kaushal, too, shared his wife’s photo from her birthday trip to Maldives. Many celebs like Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor shared birthday wishes for Katrina on social media. Actor Priyanka Chopra also wished Katrina as the two engaged in a sweet interaction on Instagram. Read more: Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday on Maldives beach

On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Katrina Kaif as she wrote, “Happy birthday cool Kat (Katrina). Have the best one ever. You have to see me soon.” Katrina, who has been sharing endless birthday messages from her fans and celebs on her own Instagram Stories, reshared Priyanka’s birthday post. Responding to Priyanka’s message that the two should catch up with each other, Katrina wrote, “Super soon. Thanks love.”

Katrina and Priyanka will work together in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. Actor Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the project. Earlier Priyanka and Katrina made headlines in 2018, when Priyanka Chopra reportedly walked out of Salman Khan's Bharat and Katrina was roped in for her role. Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in Rajasthan around the same time.

In 2019, while appearing on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue season 3, Katrina got candid about stepping into Priyanka’s shoes in Bharat. When Neha asked her if she had talked to Priyanka about Bharat, Katrina said she understood the reason why Priyanka left the film. “I have not really chatted about this with her although we are really good friends. But if I do understand this correctly, I do think it was that she was in this beautiful phase of her life where she was getting married. You want to enjoy that. You don’t want to be running to Bharat’s sets and coming back to see your fittings,” Katrina had said.

