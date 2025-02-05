Khushi Kapoor developed self-esteem issues after being made fun of for her looks: I didn’t look like my mother or sister

Actor Khushi Kapoor has opened up about the harsh comments and vicious trolling she has received for her looks over the years. In a new interview with Screen, the actor said that the comments affected her self-esteem. Khushi also spoke about being scrutinised for fillers. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor on being vocal about getting nose job and lip fillers: ‘Don’t think it's a big deal’) Khushi Kapoor with sister Janhvi Kapoor.(Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor on being judged for her looks

In the interview, Khushi spoke about being judged for her looks as a young girl and how it affected her. Talking about how she looked different from mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi shares, “It’s a vicious cycle. When I was a young girl, I was made fun of how I looked. I didn’t look like my mother or sister. Your self-esteem takes a hit when you are a young child. I took a keen interest in vanity and to look a certain way and I don’t think that it is a bad thing, especially when I know these are the things people are pointing out. I am not saying that it is something that people should or shouldn’t do. I haven’t done the hundred things that people have said that I have done but it is a part of taking care of yourself sometimes. Skincare, fillers, I don’t think these are the things a person should be scrutinised for,” the actor said.

Like many young actors of her generation, Khushi has copped criticism for allegedly getting facial treatments and fillers, something the actor had admitted in the past, too. She added, “It is important to be honest. Whether you do something or you don’t people are going to have an issue with it. I was judged when I looked a certain way when I was young and I was called certain names and when I changed how I look, people had an issue with it too. You should do what is right.”

Khushi Kapoor had refreshingly opened up on getting a nose job and fillers in an Instagram post last month.

Khushi's upcoming films

Khushi will next be seen on the big screen in Loveyapa, a romantic comedy starring Junaid Khan. The Advait Chandan film will be released in theatres on February 7. The actor will then be seen opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan in his film debut, Nadaaniyan. Directed by first-time director Shauna Gautam, the film will be released on Netflix later this year.