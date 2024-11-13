Khushi Kapoor opens up about her dating life amid romance rumours with Vedang Raina: ‘I understand the curiosity…’

Khushi opens up about her dating life

Khushi said, "It’s definitely new for me, and it’s not something I had to put much thought into before. I would like my work to be the main focus. I understand there’s a certain curiosity when you’re in the public eye but I think it’s best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority."

Khushi talks about work advice

She was revealed who is her go to person in her family when it comes to work advice. "I go to Janhvi, dad, and Arjun (Kapoor) bhaiyya (brother the most. They have many more years of knowledge than me. So it definitely helps to get their opinion on things when I’m not entirely sure of how to handle certain situations."

About Khushi

Khushi made her Bollywood debut with The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, among others. She will be seen next with Junaid Khan in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. Advait Chandan will direct the film, which will release in theatres on February 7, 2025.

About Khushi and Vedang

Khushi and Vedang have been rumoured to be dating since they featured together in The Archies, which also also his debut film. Recently, he celebrated her 24th birthday along with her friends and family members. He was part of the pyjama party and her dinner outing. In a clip, Khushi blew candles, and her hair kept falling on her face. Vedang then held her hair back as she blew out the candles. As she smiled, looking around, Vedang looked at her.