Kiara Advani is the perfect bridesmaid as she dances with sister Ishita at her pre-wedding festivities. Watch

Actor Kiara Advani danced with her sister Ishita Advani at one of her pre-wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kiara shared several videos and pictures as she enjoyed her time with the bride-to-be along with their friends and family members. Kiara and Ishita were seen dancing to For Aisha, from The Sky Is Pink, by MEMBA, Evan Giia, and Nooran Sisters. For the event, Kiara dressed in a pink outfit, wore heels, and kept her hair loose. (Also Read | Kiara Advani joins sister Ishita Advani’s bride squad, shares photos from white and pink-themed bachelorette)

Several of her friends and family also shared pictures on their Instagram account and Kiara re-posted them. In one of the photos, Kiara was seen in a shimmery green outfit as she tied her hair back into a ponytail and wore heels. For the event, Ishita wore a pink and silver outfit as she posed for the camera next to Kiara.

Kiara also shared a video on Instagram in which she posed and showed off her pink dress. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "When you’re ready in time to get a reel in (two heart and tipping hand emojis).

Earlier, Kiara had shared pictures from Ishita's bachelorette party on her Instagram Stories. The actor along with the ‘bride squad’ dressed in white for the event. Ishita wore a pink blouse and paired it with denims. Kiara had captioned one of the pictures, “All my heart."

Ishita is set to tie the knot with her fiance Karma Vivan. Earlier in 2019, Kiara had shared a post on Instagram for Karma. Sharing a picture of Ishita and Karma, Kiara had captioned the post, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma."

Kiara will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. It is slated to release on June 24. Kiara also has director Shankar's film, opposite Ram Charan in the pipeline.

