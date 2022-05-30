Kiara Advani posts congratulations for KRK's book on Twitter then deletes it, he blames Sidharth Malhotra for it

On Monday, Kamaal R Khan tweeted that Sidharth Malhotra recently made his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani delete a tweet. Kiara had dropped a congratulatory comment as KRK launched his biography, Controversial KRK. The tweet is no longer available.

Kamaal wrote about the deleted tweet, “Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet.” (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says 'good luck to all of us' as Kamaal R Khan's biography gets launched)

He added, “Why are you so useless Sidharth? Why do you use girls as your shield? First it was Alia Bhatt and now Kiara Advani. Be a man.

Kamaal R Khan's tweet on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

He shared a screenshot where Kiara Advani’s comment read, “Congratulations" with two smiling face emojis. It was followed by Sanjay Dutt’s tweet. Last week, Kamaal shared his biography on Twitter. It was launched by Amitabh Bachchan. Ever since then, celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have shared their good wishes for KRK.

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship speculations are going strong for quite some time now. While neither of them has commented on their reports about them dating, a while ago, their break-up rumours had also surfaced online. Amid all this, the two were spotted leaving together in the same car from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

Sidharth will be next seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Earlier, he was in Goa filming some action sequences for the project. On the other hand, Kiara is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is waiting for the release of her next, Jugjugg Jeeyo, releasing on June 24. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON