Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani sings at sangeet ceremony, she reacts. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted sangeet night at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace before tying the knot. While they are yet to share glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, it's Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani who posted a video from the sangeet night. He had a special performance for the couple. Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra keep it minimal at Delhi reception

In the video, Mishaal is seen performing a song. He wore a black outfit, designed by Manish Malhotra. The video also gave a sneak peek of the décor. However, the bride and groom were not visible in it.

Sharing the video, Mishaal tagged Kiara and his brother-in-law Sidharth Malhotra. He wrote in the caption, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.” Reacting to it, Kiara sent her love in the comment section and dropped emojis in response. Following her, the actor's friend Anissa Malhotra Jain added, “You just killed it.” “Share sidkiara clips as well,” requested one fan.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was a highly guarded, private affair, which took place on Tuesday. It was attended by their family members and close friends only. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Tanya Ghavri and Juhi Chawla were seen attending the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Karan posted inside pictures from the wedding with friends and wrote, “Hum Saath Saath hai….#sidkiarakishaadi." “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you,” he added to another post where he took fans inside his different looks for the much-awaited wedding.

After the wedding, Kiara and Sidharth reached Delhi to host a wedding reception for their relatives and friends. Some unseen photos of them in casual looks also surfaced online. They will be holding a second wedding reception on February 12, at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel. Their colleagues from the industry will be attending the event.

