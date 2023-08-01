Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra drag huge bags on vacation, internet says: They got chance to carry their own luggage

Actor-couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently on a vacation in Amalfi, Italy. On Monday, they celebrated her 31st birthday. Now, a new video of the duo travelling with their luggage has emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Kiara Advani takes a dip in the ocean with Sidharth Malhotra as they celebrate her 31st birthday) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are in Italy.

Kiara and Sidharth carry their luggage

In the clip, posted by a fan account on Instagram, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra are seen walking while dragging their big cases of luggage on a sunny day. After a friend bid them goodbye, they walked amid a crowd and boarded a buggy car. Kiara was seen in a white backless dress while Sidharth opted for a yellow shirt and olive green shorts. He also carried a backpack and wore dark sunglasses.

Fans react to Kiara and Sidharth's video

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "What's cute in this? They are just walking and getting into the vehicle." A comment read, "So cute they just look like a normal simple couple! Love it.. don’t need extra treatment or anything that’s goals." A person said, "Suddenly I felt I was outside Dadar station waiting to have tea." "What is cute in them holding their luggage and sitting on a train," asked an Instagram user. "Finally they got a chance to pick their own luggage," said another person.

Kiara celebrated her birthday with Sidharth

On Monday, Kiara shared a video from their vacation. In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth were seen diving into the ocean. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee.#blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.” Sidharth re-shared the same video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.” Kiara and Sidharth flew out of Mumbai on Thursday night.

Kiara and Sidharth's projects

Fans will see Kiara in the upcoming film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She also has the action thriller film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Sidharth will be seen in Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

