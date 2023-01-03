Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra return from Dubai vacation, fans say 'can't wait for their wedding'

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra return from Dubai vacation, fans say 'can't wait for their wedding'

bollywood
Published on Jan 03, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival from Dubai. The couple is rumoured to be planning to get married in a few weeks.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra seen at Mumbai airport early Tuesday. (Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra seen at Mumbai airport early Tuesday. (Viral Bhayani)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kiara Advaniand Sidharth Malhotra are back in Mumbai after ringing in the New Year in Dubai. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival in the wee hours of Tuesday. They kept a low profile though didn't try to avoid the media as they walked towards the exit gates. They are rumoured to be planning to tie the knot in a month's time. Also read: Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ring in new year in Dubai with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

Kiara was seen in a soft pink top and white pants paired with golden shoes and hair tied in a neat bun. She held a white backpack. She walked alongside Sidharth Malhotra who was in a black tee and black track pants paired with a white shirt. He too carried a backpack along with him. The two also had a small conversation as they walked together.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of them from the airport. A fan commented on the video, "Wow best jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo (best couple of Bollywood, now get married soon) want to see u both as a bride and groom." Another wrote, “They have positive vibe around cant wait for their wedding.” One also said, “Awwww beautiful couple.” A fanpage also shared a few hashtags that are expected to trend around their wedding. Some of them were #sidharthmalhotra #sidkiara #sidkiarawedding #siara."

Kiara and Sidharth celebrated New Year with designer Manish, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji in Dubai. Among the many pics, Manish shared a picture with Kiara and Sidharth from the New Year party on his Instagram Stories. Kiara also posted the picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "favourite Malhotras".

Sidharth and Kiara haven't confirmed their relationship as such but Kiara did talk about her relationship with Sidharth on Koffee With Karan last year. She said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." Shahid Kapoor, who had accompanied Kiara on the show, had hinted at a wedding announcement, adding, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie." Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours started after the two started worked together on 2021 film Shershaah.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiara advani sidharth malhotra
kiara advani sidharth malhotra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out