Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra urge fans, paparazzi to not click their baby girl's pictures: 'No photos, only blessings'

A day after becoming proud parents, Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have made a heartfelt appeal to fans and the media, urging them to respect their privacy during this special time. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday have adopted a “no photos” policy for their daughter. (Also read: Siara, Siddhika, or Sitara: Fans pick name for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s baby girl) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani expressed gratitude for fans' love while joining other celebrity parents prioritising their children's privacy.

No photos please, only blessings, says Sidharth and Kiara

In a statement shared online on Thursday, the Shershaah actors expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and well wishes. “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” the note read.

A screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Stories.

Kiara and Sidharth now join the growing list of celebrity parents—like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra—who have chosen to keep their children out of the public eye to ensure their privacy and safety.

Kiara, Sid welcomed baby girl on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to share a heartwarming pink-themed announcement, revealing the birth of their baby girl. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” The post was captioned with folded hands, a red heart, and an evil eye emoji, adding a personal and emotional touch.

Celebrity friends send the couple love

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year, and Janhvi Kapoor, currently co-starring with him in Param Sundari, were among the many who liked the post. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, designer Manish Malhotra, and several other celebrities also sent their warm wishes and congratulatory messages to the new parents.