Kiara Advani slays in yellow kurta salwar at airport, fans call her ‘prettiest soul alive’. Watch

Kiara Advani is dominating the fashion game in Bollywood with not just her super glamorous photo shoots but also her simple airport looks in casuals or ethnic outfits. Tuesday night, the actor was spotted upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport and looked pretty in a yellow kurta and parallels. Her fans were in awe when a video of her from the airport was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Also read: Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border, spends time with BSF soldiers at camp ahead of Independence Day Kiara Advani was spotted in yellow at the airport on Tuesday. (Viral Bhayani)

Kiara paired her look with matching kolhapuris and left her hair untied. She had little makeup but her kohl-lit eyes went perfectly well with the ethnic look. She walked fast towards her car but upon being followed continuously by the photographers, she paused for a moment to pose for them before getting into her car.

Reacting to the paparazzo video on Instagram, a fan wrote, “Kiara is the prettiest soul alive.” Another showered her with several kiss emojis and wrote, “cute looking.” One more said, “Here comes the 'sunshine'... ironically, at midnight.” A fan praised her outfit as well, “She looks pretty, love her kurta.”

Kiara's recent fashion choices

Kiara never fails to amaze her fans with her fashion choices. She was seen in a pretty tulle dress this weekend as she attended the birthday bash of film producer Ritesh Sidhwani with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Many of her fans thought she was the best dressed at the party.

Around the same time, Kiara also shared new pictures from her glamorous photo shoot. She chose a black-panelled gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kiara's films

Kiara will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan. She is also the female lead in War 2, the action thriller film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Kiara's last film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan was praised by the critics and did decent business at the box office.

