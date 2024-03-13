Kiran Rao denies dating Aamir Khan when he was still married to his first wife Reena Dutta: 'Lots of people think that'

Kiran Rao has said that her romance with ex-husband Aamir Khan 'absolutely didn’t' start while they worked together on Lagaan (2001), although it is assumed that she caused his divorce from Reena Dutta. In an interview with Zoom, Kiran clarified that she began dating Aamir while assisting Ashutosh Gowariker during the making of Swades (2004), when Aamir was working on Mangal Pandey. Also read: Kiran Rao says she is still referred to as ‘Aamir Khan’s wife' Kiran Rao opens up about being judged after Aamir Khan’s first divorce. (File Photo/ Varinder Chawla)

Kiran clarifies she wasn't dating Aamir during Lagaan.

Kiran Rao said, “Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely didn’t. Aamir and I got together during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at the time. We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn’t in touch with him. In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact.”

(L-R) Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Ira Khan, Azad Rao Khan and Aamir Khan pose during Iran's wedding in January 2024.

Reveals she and Aamir started dating after his divorce

Aamir and Reena Dutta ended their marriage in 2002, a year after the release of Lagaan. Speaking about how she and Aamir went for couple's counselling after marriage, Kiran added, "When you marry someone, who has been in another relationship, there is a baggage that you bring that will affect your relationship. I strongly recommend couple’s counselling. Aamir and I did couple’s counselling. It becomes a neutral ground where you talk about your needs, how you see the other person and that was very beneficial to me. It helped that Aamir and I agreed that we both have to be honest with each other, whatever be the case.”

Kiran and Aamir married in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021. Kiran's recently-released second film, Laapataa Ladies, was co-produced by Aamir. They continue to co-parent their son Azad, who was born in December 2011. Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are Aamir's kids from his first marriage with Reena.

