Kolkata filmmaker accuses T-Series of stealing Mister Mummy concept from his script: ‘Sh** version of my film’

Kolkata filmmaker Akash has demanded credit for his story and alleged that TSeries lifted his original story for Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Mister Mummy. The filmmaker also claimed in his social media post that his script is registered with the Screen Writers' Association. (Also read: Riteish shares funny video of himself with his belly out)

Sharing screenshots of his conversation with T-Series, Akash wrote on Facebook, “We had a detailed discussion with T-series in 2020 regarding my film Pet se and they had agreed to Co Produce. Later they come up with their sh** version (without any logic) of my film. My Story and concept is registered with SWA, Mumbai. #tseries #CreditDue.” The pictures he shared show Ayushmann Khurrana in the titular role in Pet Se.

The filmmaker also shared screenshots that show he had made a mock poster of his film, titled Pet Se, in 2020. The post came hours after T-Series released the first trailer of Mister Mummy. The trailer shows Riteish as a pregnant man while Mahesh Manjrekar essays the role of a doctor.

The comment section of the post was flooded with messages. One internet user wrote, “Bhai dont let them get away so easily with this. And tui # toh diyechis,I guess you should tag T Series too in the post.” Another one commented, “Legal notice pathachi (send legal notice).”

Directed by Shaad Ali, Mister Mummy is slated to release later this year and features Genelia D'Souza alongside Riteish. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar and Ila Arun in important roles.

T-Series is yet to respond to the allegations. Going by the posters, both films are about their male protagonists getting pregnant and the shock and discomfort that follows. Akash first produced A Political Murder (2013) that was directed by his father Agnidev Chatterjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON