Kranti Prakash Jha: Today, poetry in films is like flavour of the season

He is best remembered for his roles in projects such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Batla House (2019) and Raktanchal. Now, actor Kranti Prakash Jha has showcased another aspect of his talent – poetry. He says that putting words to his life experiences makes him “feel light” and when “people resonate with my writing, it encourages me”. For the last six months, Jha has been penning his poetry with the title Ek Baat Kahun, which gives him a lot of creative satisfaction. “Once I wrote and shared my first piece of Ek Baat Kahun with a friend, she suggested me to make a reel and put it out. Since the reel became quite popular, I started making more such reels,” says the 33-year-old, who considers Mirza Ghalib, Gulzar, Bashir Badra, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Rahat Indori and Jaun Elia as his inspirations.

Besides writing for his own creative satisfaction, Jha has Bollywood aspirations as a writer, too. “I would definitely love to,” says the actor-poet, as he goes on to comment on the standard of poetry in Hindi cinema today.

“Everyone is giving their best in today’s changing times. Everyone wants their representation and standard to be loved by the audience. But, I feel the way it used to touch our hearts and soul in the earlier times is missing somewhere. Today, poetry in films is more like flavour of the season. A song becomes hit for a few months and then another one takes over. We are yet to find evergreen classics such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hai (Balika Badhu; 1976) or Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Kaun Thi; 1964),” he ends.