Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again
Actor Kriti Kharbanda, like everyone else in the film industry, had to overcome her fear of stepping out to resume work amid the Covid-19 scare. However, there was more than just that one obstacle she had to overcome.
She reveals, “I finished one film in the pandemic, that feels really good. I didn’t think I’d not be working in 2020. After the initial 21 days of the lockdown, everyone was thinking everything would be fine, but then it became two months, then four and eventually six. We all had given up after a point.”
And when it was finally the time to resume work, the actor describes facing the camera again and getting to work as extremely emotional.
“I was grateful. The initial few days were extremely taxing. Emotionally too we all were coming to terms with the fact that we’ve to constantly use the sanitizer, we’ve to be careful and wear a mask. While everyone around you is covered, you feel extremely exposed as an actor because you’re in front of the camera, especially female actors. You can’t wear a mask because your hair is done in a certain way. There are a lot of restrictions,” shares the 30-year-old, who has 14 Phere lined up.
What added to the risk was Kharbanda suffering from malaria, and being advised to not venture out in a pandemic.
“My immunity was at an all time low. I was being extremely careful, doctors had advised me to not even step out of the house. I just had to work, and God has been kind. Fortunately, nothing went wrong, and we successfully completed our film, only patchwork and songs are left, which we will complete in the near future. The film turned out to be really good, and that’s all that matters,” she says.
In a career spanning 12 years, Kharbanda has done a lot of work, and had a mix of bittersweet experiences. But even then, she calls 2020 the lowest point for her till now.
“There was a certain helplessness. I’ve always been a workaholic, if I could, I’d want to be on set 24x7 and wouldn’t have it any other way. The fact that I had so much time on my hand, I didn’t know what to do with it. You were confined to one area. Idea was to keep yourself safe. Literally living one day at a time, saying this too shall pass. That’s the attitude one needed to have, it’s not easy. All of us went through that,” she admits.
Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02
Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral
- Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip
- On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Best Bollywood meet-cutes from SRK-Gauri to PC-Nick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine’s Day, meet the hottest 5 ‘supposedly single’: Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal: We help each other be the best version of ourselves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Suhasini Mulay: I met my husband at the age of 59 on the internet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox