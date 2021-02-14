IND USA
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again

Actor Kriti Kharbanda talks about battling malaria and her apprehensions before stepping out to resume work in the Covid 19 era and completing a whole film.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, like everyone else in the film industry, had to overcome her fear of stepping out to resume work amid the Covid-19 scare. However, there was more than just that one obstacle she had to overcome.

She reveals, “I finished one film in the pandemic, that feels really good. I didn’t think I’d not be working in 2020. After the initial 21 days of the lockdown, everyone was thinking everything would be fine, but then it became two months, then four and eventually six. We all had given up after a point.”

And when it was finally the time to resume work, the actor describes facing the camera again and getting to work as extremely emotional.

“I was grateful. The initial few days were extremely taxing. Emotionally too we all were coming to terms with the fact that we’ve to constantly use the sanitizer, we’ve to be careful and wear a mask. While everyone around you is covered, you feel extremely exposed as an actor because you’re in front of the camera, especially female actors. You can’t wear a mask because your hair is done in a certain way. There are a lot of restrictions,” shares the 30-year-old, who has 14 Phere lined up.

What added to the risk was Kharbanda suffering from malaria, and being advised to not venture out in a pandemic.

“My immunity was at an all time low. I was being extremely careful, doctors had advised me to not even step out of the house. I just had to work, and God has been kind. Fortunately, nothing went wrong, and we successfully completed our film, only patchwork and songs are left, which we will complete in the near future. The film turned out to be really good, and that’s all that matters,” she says.

In a career spanning 12 years, Kharbanda has done a lot of work, and had a mix of bittersweet experiences. But even then, she calls 2020 the lowest point for her till now.

“There was a certain helplessness. I’ve always been a workaholic, if I could, I’d want to be on set 24x7 and wouldn’t have it any other way. The fact that I had so much time on my hand, I didn’t know what to do with it. You were confined to one area. Idea was to keep yourself safe. Literally living one day at a time, saying this too shall pass. That’s the attitude one needed to have, it’s not easy. All of us went through that,” she admits.

