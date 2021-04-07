Kriti Sanon: Hoping things normalise soon, so many films are pending to release

Shooting, travelling, and shooting again- Kriti Sanon’s life currently is all about that. With a host of biggies such as Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Ganpath in her kitty, she is of course excited. And on top of that, it was also recently announced that she will be joining Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

Even though Covid cases continue to rise, the film industry has got back on it’s feet, and been making announcements for new films. Shoots are going on in full swing. A lot of films made their way onto OTT platforms. Sanon says she would prefer theatrical releases for all her films.

“Obviously, as an actor you want the film to reach more number of audiences, and beyond just the audience of OTT. Of course, they are great platforms, and everyone is hooked on to it, they have got great content. As an actor you want it to reach the masses, even the ones who don’t really go on these platforms,” says the 30-year-old, whose film Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother, is also waiting for a release.

It’s been some time the film was announced and has been shot. Ask what’s happening on that front, and Sanon says she recently wrapped up work on the last son. “Mimi as a film needs to reach the masses. It is based on surrogacy, it’s a unique subject and made in a very entertaining manner. It is something that will touch your heart, make you cry, laugh, and leave you with food for thought. It should be watched by more people who are rooted in areas where OTT isn’t watched,” she says.

In fact, it was raining release dates until now in Bollywood, which is why the actor is more than keen that her film also gets one soon. “We are very excited for Mimi to release. The times we are in, it’s important for a film like that to get a release. I am hoping things normalize soon. There are so many films pending to release in general. I am hoping Mimi does too, soon, sometime around mid 2021. I don’t know what the producers are deciding. They are also figuring out a good date. It should get what it deserves,” says Sanon.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter