Kriti Sanon slams ‘false news’ claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan: I've taken legal action

Actor Kriti Sanon has issued a clarification after several reports claimed that she promoted 'some trading platforms' on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kriti called such articles 'completely fake and false'. The actor also said that she has taken legal action. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon says for every ‘nepo-kid’ that enters Bollywood, producers should give chance to a ‘more talented’ actor too) Kriti Sanon shared a post on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon criticises fake news

Kriti wrote on Instagram Stories, “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent. These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms.”

Kriti takes legal action

She also said, “I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports (folded hands emoji).” She also shared screenshots of some articles on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Fake news alert." Kriti also added a 'fake news' sticker.

About Koffee With Karan

Karan's show Koffee With Karan 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar. Kriti is reportedly set to appear on the show with Janhvi Kapoor. So far the guests who have appeared on the show are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

Kriti Sanon's films

Fans will see Kriti with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

She was last seen in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born opposite Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath: A Hero is Born also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Kriti won National Film Award this year

The same month Kriti won her first-ever National Film Award. On October 17, she was felicitated with the Best Actor Award for her role in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Expressing happiness over her feat, Kriti had said as quoted by news agency ANI, "It is a surreal moment. I think this is every actor's dream. I thought it was a distant dream as I have not even completed 10 years in the industry, but for something like this to happen, I feel very blessed and grateful."

