Kriti Sanon says her heart is ‘so full’ as sis Nupur Sanon gets married to Stebin Ben, shares dreamy pics from wedding

In the first pic, Stebin and Nupur were seen sharing a sweet kiss after the wedding. Nupur looked gorgeous in a white gown for the special day. In another pic, Kriti was seen in a light green gown as one of the bridesmaids, smiling and doing the ‘peace’ sign with the rest of the girls. In the caption, Steben wrote, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever…"

Kriti Sanon is the happiest to see her younger sister Nupur Sanon as a bride. The actor looked elated as one of the bridesmaids as Nupur got married to Stebin Ben in Udaipur, sealing the deal with a stunning Christian ceremony. Steben and Nupur took to share dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media.

Ahead of the big day, several moments from the pre-wedding celebrations surfaced on social media. The Sangeet ceremony, set against a lavish pink backdrop, was filled with high energy as Nupur, her sister and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, along with close friends, lit up the dance floor. One of the standout moments saw Kriti and her mother perform the song Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. This was followed by a lively performance by the Mimi actor and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma on the popular Lollipop track, a source revealed.

About their relationship Stebin Ben and Nupur have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were spotted together on dates and during family gatherings. Stebin has been spotted in Kriti’s social media posts and stories as well.

Nupur Sanon began her showbiz career in 2019, appearing in the music video Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut with the 2023 web series Pop Kaun, which starred Kunal Kemmu. In the same year, she made her film debut with the Telugu hit Tiger Nageswara Rao. She will next appear in her first Bollywood film, Noorani Chehra, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.