Kriti Sanon says nothing comes easy for outsiders in Bollywood: 'No one’s giving you anything on a platter'

Kriti Sanon is one of the few 'outsiders' in Hindi cinema who have made it big. The National Award-winning actor does not come from a film background, unlike many of her contemporaries in Bollywood. In a recent interaction, Kriti admitted that being an outsider in the industry comes with its own set of challenges. Kriti Sanon is among the most successful Bollywood 'outsiders' of her generation.

Kriti Sanon on outsiders' struggles

Speaking at a News 18 event recently, Kriti spoke about how outsiders can overcome the obstacles and challenges that come their way in Bollywood. “You need to really be passionate about it, and there is no shortcut. Nothing comes easy; there are no free lunches. You have to work hard towards it, and what is also very, very important is not to give up, because there will be times, especially when you don’t come from a film background, when no one’s giving you anything on a platter. There will be so many people telling you why it’s too big a dream, why it can’t happen, why contact is needed, why connections are needed, or what is wrong with you — you’re too short, you’re too tall, you’re too thin, you’re not in the right shape, whatever. I feel people are going to tell you what’s wrong with you; no one’s really going to tell you that you can do it other than you," the actor said.

Kriti debuted in films with Heropanti in 2014, before going on to carve a successful career with hits like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4. In 2022, she won the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi.

“I feel you really need to be very driven, passionate, and patient, because it will come when the time is right, but you have to keep working on yourself. I think that’s the most important thing. The years that you get before you crack that film — don’t feel like, oh my God, it’s taking so long. Just have a different approach: maybe it’s taking so long because you need that time to work on yourself, to get better. So it’ll happen when the time is right, I promise you that, but you have to be at it," the actor added.

Kriti's upcoming work

Kriti has seen commercial success in recent times with films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew (both releasing in 2024). She will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein opposite Dhanush, and in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.