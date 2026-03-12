Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur hold each other as they share first pics from their intimate wedding: We said yes to forever

The caption read, "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji). 11.03.2026." Reacting to the post, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations." Shibani Akhtar commented, "Nothing but love." Shruti Seth said, "Congratulations, love birds @gauravkaps & @kkamra. To an endless forever! May you both make each other feel deeply loved & happy." Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia posted red heart emojis.

In the first photo, Gaurav Kapur rested his head on Kritika's as he held her hand. Both of them smiled in the picture. The duo was seen having an intimate moment in the next photo. The couple shared a laugh in the next few close-up pictures. A photo showed them walking holding hands as they were surrounded by friends.

A day after Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra tied the knot, the newlyweds shared the first photos from their special day. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple shared a joint post along with a sweet note.

About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding Gaurav and Kritika got married at their Bandra home. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. For the special occasion, Kritika wore a red coloured saree while Gaurav opted for a custom bandhgala.

After the ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav stepped out of their residence and met with paparazzi. They not only posed for the pictures but also distributed sweets to them. The intimate celebrations were made even more special by the presence of close friends and family. Many guests also included personalities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities.

Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag attended the wedding. Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Ajit Agarkar, Fatema, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Pooja Gor also attended the wedding ceremony.

On embarking on a new chapter of their life, Kritika and Gaurav together shared, as per news agency ANI, "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."