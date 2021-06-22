KRK questions Vindu Dara Singh’s ‘aukaat’ for saying he is paid 5 lakh for reviews: ‘I am not bhikaari’

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has clapped back at actor Vindu Dara Singh’s allegations that he puts out fake reviews for a price. Vindu alleged that KRK only gives positive reviews to the films whose makers pay him a few lakhs and trashes every other film, no matter how good it is.

In a video shared online, Vindu Dara Singh said about KRK, “Agar ise 2-5 lakh rupaye koi de de film ke review ke liye, toh bohot achche review likhta hai. Agar koi paise na bheje, toh picture ki band baja deta hai, chahe woh Chhichhore hi kyun na ho (If someone pays him ₹2-5 lakh for a film review, he praises it. But if someone refuses to give him money, he trashes their film, even if it is a film like Chhichhore). This is the kind of person he is.”

KRK, in response, called Vindu a ‘bhikaari (beggar)’. He wrote on Twitter, “Aadmi Hamesha Apni Aukaat Ke Hisaab Se Baat Karta Hai (People always talk according to their stature). Five years ago, Ajay Devgan accused me for charging Rs.25 lakhs to say bad about his film #Shivaay! After 5 years #VinduDaraSingh is accusing me for charging just ₹5 Lakh to give good review! Abe Bhikari, I am not Bhikaari (Hey, you beggar, I am not a beggar).”

Aadmi Hamesha Apni Aukaat Ke Hisaab Se Baat Karta Hai. Five years ago, Ajay Devgan accused me for charging Rs.25 lakhs to say bad about his film #Shivaay! After 5 years #VinduDaraSingh is accusing me for charging just ₹5 Lakh to give good review! Abe Bhikari, I am not Bhikaari. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 22, 2021





The incident referred to in the tweet took place in 2016, when Ajay Devgn suspected that Karan Johar paid KRK a sum of ₹25 lakh to badmouth Shivaay and praise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In a statement, Ajay said that he was pained to see KRK ‘holding the film industry to ransom by spreading negativity about films to extort money from producers’. He also demanded a probe to determine whether Karan was indeed involved.

Also read | Sonu Sood has funny reply as man asks for an iPhone for his girlfriend: ‘Tera kuch nahi rahega’

Meanwhile, KRK promised to stop his reviews if top Bollywood stars act in a film directed or produced by him. Tagging actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, he gave them a chance to ‘save entire Bollywood’.