Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
bollywood

Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it

The birthday girl talks about shooting for her Bollywood debut and buying a house recently and what else she looks forward to in 2021
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:53 PM IST

I love birthdays and look forward to celebrating with my close ones,” says Krystle D’souza, who turns a year older on March 1. She will be celebrating her special day with a brunch with her favourite bunch of people. At 31, she is glad to have shot for her Bollywood debut and also bought her own house recently. The actor is looking forward to this year as last year’s lockdown gave the actor clarity on being “atamnirbhar” as she not just enjoyed spending time with herself but also wrote poetry. She says, “Personally, 2020 has been tough on us all, especially on our mental health! But, touchwood, professionally things were amazing! This year, I’m expecting a lot of work and hopefully a little travel again as well.”

Her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon and she is excited about the same. Talking about her career graph, she says, “In my career, from TV shows Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahmarakshas to the web show, Fittrat, and now films, I have taken one step at a time. Slowly, but surely, looks like it’s working out. I want to work hard and be a part of some amazing performance based projects. Chehre is an amazing thriller with an ensemble cast of amazing actors! It’s like a dream come true to work with Amitabh sir (Bachchan, actor) and Emraan Hashmi.”

Ask her about love and marriage and she admits that she isn’t dating anyone and “loving it” and says, “marriage is not on my mind as of now”.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

