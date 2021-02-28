Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it
I love birthdays and look forward to celebrating with my close ones,” says Krystle D’souza, who turns a year older on March 1. She will be celebrating her special day with a brunch with her favourite bunch of people. At 31, she is glad to have shot for her Bollywood debut and also bought her own house recently. The actor is looking forward to this year as last year’s lockdown gave the actor clarity on being “atamnirbhar” as she not just enjoyed spending time with herself but also wrote poetry. She says, “Personally, 2020 has been tough on us all, especially on our mental health! But, touchwood, professionally things were amazing! This year, I’m expecting a lot of work and hopefully a little travel again as well.”
Her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon and she is excited about the same. Talking about her career graph, she says, “In my career, from TV shows Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahmarakshas to the web show, Fittrat, and now films, I have taken one step at a time. Slowly, but surely, looks like it’s working out. I want to work hard and be a part of some amazing performance based projects. Chehre is an amazing thriller with an ensemble cast of amazing actors! It’s like a dream come true to work with Amitabh sir (Bachchan, actor) and Emraan Hashmi.”
Ask her about love and marriage and she admits that she isn’t dating anyone and “loving it” and says, “marriage is not on my mind as of now”.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose
- Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?
- Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan enjoys a goofy Saturday night with her girlfriends
- Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her whereabouts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
- Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding
- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer attends sister's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
- Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness
- Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?
- Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox