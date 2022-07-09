Kubbra Sait says people told her Bollywood is ‘full of demons, monsters’

Actor Kubbra Sait has said in an interview that when she entered the film industry, she was told that it is full of ‘monsters and demons’. She also said that forgiveness plays a great part in life ‘because perpetrators will do what perpetrators do’. Also Read: Kubbra Sait says she has 'no regrets' about getting an abortion after a one-night stand

Born in Bangalore, Kubbra made her acting debut with Salman Khan and Asin Thottumkal's Ready, in which she had a small role. She later appeared in films such as Sultan, Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and City Of Life. Her breakthrough role was in the Netflix series Sacred Games. She was last seen in the Apple TV+ series Foundation.

In an interview with CNBC, Kubbra recalled the time when she entered the industry and was told to go back home as it is the ‘worst place’. She said, “When I came to this industry, I was told that this is the worst place to be in and that I should just pack off and go. But now when I look back, I could not have been in a more noble profession. It lets you tell stories and live other people’s lives. It’s the most empathetic place you can be in. And people recognise you for that, for the experience you are having. I think it’s a great place to be in.”

Kubbra added, “I was told that this place is full of monsters and demons and that I should not come but I always look at it as the city of dreams. However, if it does or has turned into a nightmare for you, then I think the first thing you need to do is reflect upon your journey. A large part of forgiveness comes into it. It’s not for anyone else but yourself. That’s the most important because perpetrators will do what perpetrators do. If we are above them, we still have a chance to fight them.”

Kubbra's debut work as an author titled Open Book was released on June 27. In it, she has shared stories from her life including how she was sexually assaulted by a family friend and more.

