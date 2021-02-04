Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes nominations
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: ‘We came away becoming closer’
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was one of the few from the film fraternity who attended actor Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding last month. After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24.
Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.
Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list
David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations to the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her childhood struggles after dad's death
TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her childhood struggles on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. She lost her father at an early age and shared with Rakhi Sawant, how society treated her family, due to the lack of a father-figure.
Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary: ‘I miss her and I can't even tell her that’
Arjun Kapoor, who shared a close bond with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on her birth anniversary. He shared a video message for his fans and followers, encouraging them to spend time with their families and loved ones because life is unpredictable.
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores
- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here
Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary
Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'
Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad
Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch
Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'
Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?
Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though
Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'
- Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
