Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes nominations

Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: ‘We came away becoming closer’

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was one of the few from the film fraternity who attended actor Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding last month. After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24.

Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations to the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her childhood struggles after dad's death

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her childhood struggles on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. She lost her father at an early age and shared with Rakhi Sawant, how society treated her family, due to the lack of a father-figure.

Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary: ‘I miss her and I can't even tell her that’

Arjun Kapoor, who shared a close bond with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on her birth anniversary. He shared a video message for his fans and followers, encouraging them to spend time with their families and loved ones because life is unpredictable.

