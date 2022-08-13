Kunal Roy Kapoor: To be an actor and make a living out of it is a very privileged position

There are times when actor Kunal Roy Kapoor feels he is getting stereotyped in a particular genre, and sometimes he spends his time finding his way out of that box. But he has no complaints about it.

“I have tried to do diverse kinds of roles all throughout my career. But the credit also goes to the people who have offered me such roles. I have been lucky to have people come to me with different things. I have done a horror film, a straight drama, mature love story like Aadha Ishq. People have taken chances on me, sometimes they have paid off and sometimes didn’t,” Kapoor tells us, sharing that even if he repeats comedy as a genre he tries to find something new in it.

The 43-year-old continues, “I’m constantly on the lookout for stuff to break out of the mould. But it is a two way street, Both sides need to click, you know, I think it’s a two way street, I’m on the lookout for stuff that breaks the mould.”

The Tribhanga (2021) actor feels he is not in a position to complain, as he notes, “Because I’ve been so fortunate to get work in the industry. There are people who come to me with work, which is a blessing. So I don’t want to be complaining that I don’t like this or that.”

As far as getting stereotyped is concerned, he doesn’t fret about it because there will always be more opportunities to break away from it. In fact, doing Aadha Ishq was also a part of the plan.

“I very rarely get an opportunity to play a character which is a little bit grey, more brooding, full of remorse and resentment. Doing something that’s dramatic and not in a comic zone was something fun, which I got to do after such a long time,” he says.

Opening up about being an actor, Kapoor shares, “To be an actor and make a living out of it is a very very privileged position in this country”.

“There are very few people who get the opportunity to realise that. Isilie mein yeh karta ke mujhe yeh nahi pasand, woh nahi pasand. I find it a little strange. I feel lucky that I can wake up every morning, go to a set, do the craft, be it comedy, or drama. I’m just happy to wake up and be an actor,” he concludes.