Kusha Kapila clarifies she was not paid to appear on roast: ‘West main sab kuch sign off hota hai, India main…'

Kusha Kapila earlier this year participated in Aashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show, which recently dropped on YouTube, in which stand-up comedians cracked jokes on her divorce. In a new interview with Fever FM, Kusha shared how she was not aware of the jokes that were made at her expense and wanted to give a clarification of what she felt was wrong with the roast. Kusha Kapila issued a clarification on her recent roast.

What Kusha said

Kusha talked about her stance on the situation and said, “Mujhe unko batana tha ki kyu hua yeh roast, aisa kya tha. Kyuki main baithi un jokes pe. Toh yeh meri taraf se ek simple clarification tha, ki aisa nahi hai ki paise mile the toh aise baithe the, nahi pata tha ki kya jokes aane wale hai (I wanted to say that why the roast happened. Why I sat there. That was my clarification that it is not like I got paid to be there and I didn't know what the jokes were).”

'West main sab kuch sign off hota hai'

Kusha added that she was not aware of the jokes, and said: "You are not against the roast. I enjoyed the jokes Kullu and Shreya cracked. I have respect for all artists, toh roast format se problem nahi hai, is cheez se problem hai ki I wish I was in on those jokes. Bas yahi baat hai. West main sab kuch sign off hota hai. India main bhi jo hue hain usme sab sign hua hai. Sabko pata tha kya jokes hone wale hain. Yahan pe mujhe nahi pata tha. Mere jokes unko pata the (In the West, everything is signed from before. In India also these rules apply. Everyone, except me, knew what the jokes were).”

Kusha also said that many pointed out that her response was ‘delayed’ and she did not understand why it was an issue. She said that when something happens to her, you get frozen. She also added that many people had come and told her that this was not the proper way to do the roast and that her reaction was valid.

Kusha was recently seen in Life Hill Gayi.