Kusha Kapila collabs with 'BFF' Deepika Padukone in her first Instagram post since divorce announcement

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kusha wrote, “Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I read everything, every single word. Just, thank you, thank you and a big thank you." She had earlier revealed on Instagram Stories that she had been waiting to post her ‘dream collab’ video.

Kusha has collaborated with Deepika in a funny Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani-inspired video, where the two play best friends. In the video posted on Wednesday, Deepika defended her relationship with Kusha, even as the latter accused her of betraying her and making new best friends.

At one point, Kusha also admitted she was obsessed with the memes Deepika shared with her in the middle of the night. The two also promoted products from Deepika's skincare brand, 82°E.

Kusha Kapila took to Instagram Reels after posting video with Deepika Padukone.

Reactions to Kusha's first post since divorce announcement

Many fans and celebs alike reacted to the video. One comment read, "Omg (oh my God)! Epic." Actor and stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh reacted to Kusha and Deepika being BFFs in the clip. She wrote, "I am sorry? Deepu (Deepika)?" Some praised their video, with one writing, "Hands down the best marketing video for 82°E." Another one said, "So lame, but this crossover (crying and heart emojis)."

Kusha Kapila was trending on Twitter

Talking about her separation, Kusha shared a post on June 26 that read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

Ever since the news of her split broke, Kusha started trending on Twitter. Many Twitter users reacted to the news and posted unfavourable comments, while some also defended her. Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia had also slammed trolls and defended his ex-wife, calling the attack on her character following their divorce announcement 'shameful'.

Kusha Kapila's career

Kusha Kapila is one of the most popular content creators on Instagram today. She is known for her short and hilarious videos. She recently walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha has hosted Comicstaan season 3, and appeared in films such as Plan A Plan B. She was also seen in Masaba Masaba 2. Apart from her projects, she was seen on Koffee with Karan season 7's awards jury.

