Laapataa Ladies bags Best International Film nomination at Japan Academy Film Prize 2024, is competing with Oppenheimer

Kiran Rao's directorial feature Laapataa Ladies might not have secured an Oscar nomination, but it has now secured a nomination for a Japan Academy Film Prize. The film, which saw a theatrical release in Japan last year in October, was met warmly by the audience and completed a 100-day run at the box office. Now, it has been nominated in the prestigious Best International Film category at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies team disappointed after Kiran Rao's film exits Oscars 2025 race: ‘For us, this is not the end’) A still from Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao.

Laapataa Ladies secures nomination for Japan Academy Film Prize

Laapataa Ladies is nominated in the category alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and Alex Garland’s Civil War. The winner will be announced on March 14, during the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony.

About Laapataa Ladies

Helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

Laapataa Ladies had failed to make the shortlist of the Best International Feature category of Oscars 2025. In a note, the makers said, "Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film."

The film released in theatres in India last year in March, to positive reviews. It is now available to stream on Netflix.