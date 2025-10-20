Lakshya says he was ‘numb’ after Dostana 2, Bedadhak got shelved, left TV show with 25000 per day pay to be film star

Actor Lakshya started his acting career with television shows and gained popularity with Porus. Soon after the show ended, he began auditioning for films and, after several attempts, finally bagged a three-film deal with Karan Johar. However, despite this, his journey in Bollywood was not easy, as two out of the three films were eventually shelved. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Lakshya opened up about how he dealt with that phase. Lakshya opened up about his struggles before making it big with Kill.

Lakshya on his films getting shelved

Lakshya revealed that when two of his films were shelved, he told himself it wasn’t his fault. He further pushed himself to continue voice training, reading scenes, going to the gym, and watching films. He added, “I was blank. I was numb to it. I just let it happen. Luckily, I never had self-doubt. I genuinely felt nothing was set up for me. I had no plans of becoming an actor; I just happened to become one. The only thing I knew was hard work. So why should I stop doing that? That’s what’s made me. Who do I blame? God? Or Karan Johar? I can’t blame anyone, na. The film got shelved, and that’s it. For some reason, I had the self-belief that it was happening for a reason. Tables would turn one day. There wasn’t a single day throughout Covid when I didn’t work hard.”

Lakshya on leaving a TV show to become a film star

Lakshya further revealed that he left another high-paying TV show because he wanted to become a film star. He said, “After Porus ended, I got another TV show where they offered me ₹20,000– ₹25,000 per day. My father said, ‘That’s a lot of money. I’ve never seen that kind of money in my whole life. Just grab it.’ But there was a stubbornness within me. Why couldn’t I become a movie star? What do I lack? This one’s doing it, that one’s doing it, so why couldn’t I?”

Lakshya’s journey in Bollywood

Lakshya made his grand Bollywood debut with Kill, backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. The action thriller, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, also featured Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and collected ₹47.25 crore worldwide at the box office against a budget of ₹40 crore. He was most recently seen in The Ba*rds of Bollywood, which marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The show became a sensation and is available to stream on Netflix.

Lakshya will next be seen in a romantic drama titled Chand Mera Dil. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni and also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Sharing the posters of the film, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense and passionate love story like no other! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.” The official release date is yet to be announced.