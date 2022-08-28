Lara Dutta keeps it real as she shows her no-makeup look: 'None of us wake up looking like the way we do'

Actor Lara Dutta has shared fresh pictures of herself on Instagram. In the first photo, she is in a no-makeup look and in the other picture, she is all decked up as she poses in a makeup room. Sharing the photos, Lara wrote that she's ‘keeping it real’ and that ‘it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself’. Also Read: Lara Dutta recalls rejecting The Matrix role in 2001 to take care of ailing mother: It was a tough time

Lara wrote in caption, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonight, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity. What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha, my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour. No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself."

One fan commented, “This is true.” Another one wrote, “Love your authenticity.” Thanking her one said, “Thank you for keeping real," and making a similar compliment, another one commented, “Fabulous in both. Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or without makeup.”

Lara won the Miss Universe title in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Andaaz. She later appeared in films such as Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Partner, Housefull, Chalo Dilli, Don 2, Singh Is Bliing and many others.

She made her OTT debut in 2020 with Disney+Hotstar's Hundred in which she essayed the role of ACP Saumya Shukla. Last year, she appeared in Hiccups and Hookups as Vasudha on Lionsgate Play. Her last show was Kaun Banegi Shikhrawati, which was released earlier this year on ZEE5. In the show, she played the character of Rajkumari Devyani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON