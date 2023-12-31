"Let's embrace 024 like warrior to fight another battle": Rohit Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): As we all are set to welcome 2023, filmmaker Rohit Shetty dropped a post, telling everyone to embrace the new year "like a warrior to fight another battle" HT Image

"Looking back at 2023 all I can say to myself is you fought well shetty.. to all my fans, my colleagues, my friends, my followers, my family and my audience.. young boys and girls, men and women, you guys fought well too... let's embrace 2024 like a warrior to fight another battle... A BATTLE TO WIN... HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL... HAVE A GREAT YEAR," he wrote on Instagram.

Rohit's post garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Shetttttyyyyyy," actor Shilpa Shetty commented.

"Full powerrr sir[?]," actor Tiger Shroff wrote.

2024 is going to be extremely special for Rohit as he will be making his digital debut in January.

On January 19, his web show 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video. The series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Excited about the show, Rohit earlier said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide."

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force'. (ANI)