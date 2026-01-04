Little Raha plays with dad Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt’s New Year special picture

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year abroad with their daughter, Raha. Alia recently shared a dreamy picture from their vacation featuring Ranbir and Raha’s sweet bond, and fans can’t stop gushing over how adorable they look together. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's picture-perfect moment.

Raha's dreamy moment with dad Ranbir Kapoor

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to wish her fans a Happy New Year and shared an adorable photo of her happy family from their holiday. In the picture, Alia, Ranbir and Raha are all dressed in white, spending some quality time at a beach against a stunning sunset backdrop. Alia looks on lovingly, with a big smile on her face, as Ranbir lifts their daughter Raha high into the air, giving the moment fairytale-like vibes. Along with the picture-perfect frame, Alia wrote, “& up you go love…. happy 2026.”

The picture melted hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section with love. One fan wrote, “Raha fam is literally the cutest.” Another commented, “Raha is living her fairytale dream.” A third wrote, “Heart is so full, such a beautiful frame.” Another comment read, “Life in a full circle picture, (aww)dorable.” Others added, “What a happy family,” “This is so wholesome,” and “This is so beautiful.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in 2022 after dating for a brief period. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their residence, attended only by close family and friends, including Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November the same year. The couple has been quite vocal about their love for their daughter, and Alia often shares glimpses of Raha’s adorable moments. In fact, Alia’s father and filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt has confirmed that Alia takes Raha along with her for work, and that the little one even has her own vanity van.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

Alia will next be seen in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Scheduled for release in 2026, Alpha will see Alia and Sharvari in action-packed avatars.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. In the film, he essays the role of Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the two-part epic is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026.

Apart from this, Ranbir and Alia will also be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is currently under production.