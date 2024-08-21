New Delhi, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praise for his "Gehraiyaan" co-star Ananya Panday's series debut "Call Me Bae", whose trailer gives a hat-tip to the actor's comments about the struggles of an outsider which made headlines a few years ago. Love last part: Siddhant Chaturvedi on reference to his viral comment in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, the Prime Video show will see billionaire fashionista Bae navigate life after she is disowned by her family. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Hours after the trailer of "Call Me Bae" was launched on Tuesday, Siddhant shared its link on his Instagram Stories.

"@ananyapanday in your element and how! @collindcunha best wishes to the whole team! Looks super fun! PS: love the last part @primevideoin @dharmamovies @karanjohar," he wrote.

The trailer of the series closes with a conversation between Bae and a security guard which is a nod to a viral interview moment during a 2020 roundtable interview which featured Ananya and Siddhant.

During the roundtable, Ananya daughter of actor Chunky Pandey had equated success in the film industry to appearances on "Koffee with Karan", a celebrity chat show hosted by Johar, and Siddhant had responded with a comment that instantly started trending on social media.

“The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai ."

Asked about referencing the moment in "Call Me Bae", Ananya said they have "kind of owned up to it".

"I said it like five years ago. I really struggled answering this question and honestly, I am done with that. I'm just trying to keep my head down and hope people like my work. And there is no struggle, I'm doing fine," she told reporters at the trailer launch.

In 2022, Ananya and Siddhant went on to collaborate on "Gehraiyaan", also backed by Johar's Dharma Productions. The film had a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video.

"Call Me Bae" will premiere on the streamer on September 6.

