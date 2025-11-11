Lucky Ali regrets being rude towards ‘buzurg’ Javed Akhtar, apologises: ‘Magar zimmedari sabki banti hai’

Singer Lucky Ali has hinted at his recent spat with writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, saying that he "might have been rude and regrets it." Speaking with Navbharat Times, Lucky added that he is "will certainly apologise if I get the chance." Last month, Lucky criticised Javed Akhtar over an old video, claiming that the lyricist had made a remark about the dynamics of Hindus and Muslims. Javed Akhtar and Lucky Ali had a verbal spat recently.

Lucky Ali hints at his war of words with Javed Akhtar

Lucky Ali said that he didn't use foul language but was rude. "No human being is perfect, I too have made mistakes. Sometimes we react without thinking. Mujhse bhi shayad ek bar ek buzurg ke prati badttameezee huyi, jiska mujhe afsos hai. Mauka mile toh maafi zaroor mangunga (I too was once rude to an elderly person, which I regret. If I get a chance, I will definitely apologise)."

Lucky talks about people being responsible

He added, "Jab koi aapki community ya din par baar baar bolta hai, toh bura lagta hai, khaaskar jab woh itna bada aur zimmedar shaks ho. Usi reaction se mujhse ghalti huyi. Maine koi apshabd nahi kaha, par baat badi ho gayi. Agar kisiko thes pahuchi ho, toh maafi chahta hoon, magar zimmedari sabki banti hai (When someone repeatedly speaks against your community or religion, you feel bad, especially when he is such a big and responsible person. I made a mistake in that reaction. I did not use any abusive words, but the matter was blown out of proportion. If anyone has been hurt, I apologise, but everyone is responsible)."

What happened between Lucky Ali and Javed Akhtar

Earlier, Lucky Ali reacted to a tweet, “Javed Akhtar tells Hindus, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like you. Don’t become like Muslims. It’s a tragedy. West Bengal Urdu Academy was right in withdrawing its invitation to this shameless bigot masquerading as a wise man.’” Reacting to this, the singer wrote, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k.” He later issued a clarification and wrote, “What I meant was that arrogance is ugly… it was a mistaken communiqué on my part… monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone’s monstrosity.”

Javed reacted to Lucky calling him “ugly” and told India Today, “Now, I must take Lucky Ali’s opinion with a pinch of salt. I should accept it. Although I don’t agree with it. But anyway, I’m happy to know that he has opinions. That’s wonderful.” After making the remark, the singer also issued a sarcastic apology, mentioning that “monsters have feelings too”.