Maa Ka Sum trailer: Mona Singh stars in unique take on love and family

The arrival of enigmatic new math professor Ira (played by Angira Dhar) further fuels Agastya's mission, as the two join forces to build an algorithm for the perfect match. But as emotions begin to disrupt his perfectly calculated world, Agastya's formula encounters variables no equation can solve.

The new asset of the series introduces Agastya (Mihir Ahuja), a 19-year-old math prodigy, declaring, "Maths ho ya pyaar... ek hi equation hain," as he sets "Project Mom" into motion -- a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh). What follows is a quirky, fast-paced ride where logic meets emotion, and carefully planned equations begin to unravel.

Sharing her experience working on the show, Mona Singh, who plays Agastya's mother Vinita in the series, said, “Vinita is unlike anyone I have played before, and that is largely because of how refreshingly different this story is. At its heart is a single mother-son relationship that is built on an easy friendship, deep trust, and a rather unusual lens on love, which is what drew me in instantly. I love that Vinita allows herself to be vulnerable, to rediscover love, and to trust her son's unconventional way of looking at life.”

"The series strikes a beautiful balance between humour and emotion, while telling a story that feels warm, honest, and deeply relatable in its own distinct way. I think a lot of people will see their own relationships in it, and I can't wait for everyone to watch Maa Ka Sum only on Prime Video, starting April 3," she added.

Mihir Ahuja added, "What I found most endearing about Agastya is that beneath all his confidence and brilliance, he is simply a son who deeply loves his mother and wants to see her happy. He shares a rare friendship with her -- there is honesty, comfort, and a warmth in their bond that feels very special. In his own unusual way, he takes it upon himself to care for her and becomes determined to help her find love, convinced that math can solve even matters of the heart."

'Maa Ka Sum' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on April 3. (ANI)