Madhuri Dixit recalls her sons had no idea about her stardom: ‘They were so confused with paparazzi’

Madhuri Dixit, who is currently promoting her upcoming series Mrs Deshapande, has opened up about a sweet and amusing chapter of her life: the moment her children realised she was a superstar in a new podcast. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia podcast, the actor revealed that her sons grew up completely unaware of her fame until the family moved back to India. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri reveals how her sons experienced her stardom

“They knew nothing until we got back to India. One day, we went to watch a movie together, and when we came out of the theatre, there were photographers on a clicking spree. They were so confused, asking me, ‘Mom, what is this?,’” Madhuri said.

Madhuri said that it was only after she explained that she was an actor that they began to understand. Over time, school friends excitedly told them how “lucky” they were, gradually helping them piece together her iconic status. In college, surrounded by more Indian friends, they finally began watching her films. When her elder son watched Dil To Pagal Hai for the first time, he loved it and asked why she never showed it to him. “They were always into cartoons or superhero films and didn’t understand Hindi. Only now they have started speaking Hindi and Marathi,” she added.

Madhuri and Dr Nene's relationship

Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene met through her brother and dated for six months before marrying on 17 October 1999. After their wedding, the couple moved to the United States, where they lived for over a decade and welcomed their two sons, Arin (born 2003) and Ryan (born 2005). In 2011, they made the decision to return to Mumbai so their children could connect with Indian culture, take care of their ageing parents, and Madhuri could resume her work in Indian entertainment.

Madhuri's upcoming show

On the work front, Madhuri is gearing up for the release of Mrs Deshpande, a psychological thriller directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. In the series, she plays a convicted serial killer serving a 25-year sentence who is approached by authorities to help catch a copycat murderer. She agrees — but only on the condition that she works exclusively with her estranged son, now a detective. The tense, emotionally charged story blends crime, psychology, and family drama, offering Madhuri one of her most compelling roles yet.