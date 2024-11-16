Menu Explore
Madhuri Dixit recalls working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ghagra song: 'He’s such a naughty person’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 16, 2024 09:15 PM IST

Ghagra marked a special appearance from Madhuri Dixit. Apart from Ranbir, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also stars Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin.

Madhuri Dixit's sparkling chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the iconic song Ghagra from the 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains unforgettable. In an interview, she looked back, revealing Ranbir's playful personality, affectionately calling him "naughty". Also read: 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Why Naina and her story deserve your attention more than Bunny

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Dharma Productions.
Looking back at Ghagra experience

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri looked back on her experience of working with Ranbir, describing him as both “naughty" and “quiet”.

“I really love doing this song, Ghagra. It was so much fun working with Ranbir Kapoor. He’s such a naughty person, but you never know. He’s very quiet,” Madhuri said.

Looking back at the shooting experience, she added, “I really had fun doing the song because, first of all, the song was fab. The way it was picturized and it was amazing. It comes at a point in the movie where it took everybody by surprise... I said, choli pe hogaya, ab ghagra pe karte hai (Song on Choli is done; now let’s make a song on Ghagra). And then I did Dupatta Mera also for The Fame Game. So, dupatta is done."

About the film

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Dharma Productions. The 2013 film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, and Farooq Shaikh. In the romantic drama, Ranbir played Bunny, Deepika was seen as Naina and Aditya and Kalki as Aditi and Avi, respectively. The film revolved around their friendship and love stories.

The film, a blockbuster, appealed to youth and was like a breath of fresh air with a premise consisting of friends, family, relationships, and marriage, with amazing music, a magnificent star cast, awesome locales, and brilliantly crafted lines.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.

