Madhuri Dixit recalls working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ghagra song: 'He’s such a naughty person’

Looking back at Ghagra experience

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri looked back on her experience of working with Ranbir, describing him as both “naughty" and “quiet”.

“I really love doing this song, Ghagra. It was so much fun working with Ranbir Kapoor. He’s such a naughty person, but you never know. He’s very quiet,” Madhuri said.

Looking back at the shooting experience, she added, “I really had fun doing the song because, first of all, the song was fab. The way it was picturized and it was amazing. It comes at a point in the movie where it took everybody by surprise... I said, choli pe hogaya, ab ghagra pe karte hai (Song on Choli is done; now let’s make a song on Ghagra). And then I did Dupatta Mera also for The Fame Game. So, dupatta is done."

About the film

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Dharma Productions. The 2013 film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, and Farooq Shaikh. In the romantic drama, Ranbir played Bunny, Deepika was seen as Naina and Aditya and Kalki as Aditi and Avi, respectively. The film revolved around their friendship and love stories.

The film, a blockbuster, appealed to youth and was like a breath of fresh air with a premise consisting of friends, family, relationships, and marriage, with amazing music, a magnificent star cast, awesome locales, and brilliantly crafted lines.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.