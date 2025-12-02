Madhuri Dixit was booed, had things thrown at her when she performed Kathak at IIT Bombay: ‘I got scared’

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is renowned not only for her acting skills but also for her exceptional dancing abilities. The star has been performing on stage since childhood and is trained in the classical Indian dance form of Kathak. While promoting her upcoming web series, Mrs Deshpande, Madhuri recalled how she had things thrown at her and booed when she performed the classical dance at IIT Bombay. Madhuri Dixit has been performing from a young age and recalled how she was once booed on stage.

Madhuri Dixit was booed on stage at IIT Bombay

Madhuri spoke on ANI’s podcast about how she began training in Kathak at the age of three and has given numerous performances over the years. She then recalled how she and her sister once performed at the Mood Indigo cultural fest in IIT Bombay, where they had to dance through boos and objects were thrown at them. The actor was only ten years old when this incident occurred.

Recalling how it was not a place where classical dance was often performed, she told the news agency, “By the time we were about 15 minutes into the show, they were booing and throwing things, like little rockets, onto the stage. I got a little scared, but my sister said, no, we've got to stand our ground, and you've got to go on. And we performed.”

Madhuri recalls that they eventually won over the students with their performance. “And so....the whole hall was full, enthralled by what was happening... I was like 10 or 12 years old. I was very young at that time…” she said, stating that they went on to perform for an hour and a half despite that. The actor has two sisters, Rupa and Bharti. She did not mention who was performing with her.

When Madhuri Dixit called her sister her ‘favourite dance buddy’

In 2020, Madhuri also posted a childhood picture with one of her pictures, referring to her as her ‘favourite dance buddy’. The picture shows the actor mid-dance in a red and white Anarkali suit with her sister dressed the same.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?”

Madhuri was last seen in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and will soon be seen in the JioHotstar web series Mrs Deshpande, where she plays a serial killer. She also has Ma Behen lined up.