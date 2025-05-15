Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene posts sweetest message on her birthday: 'I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat'

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 58th birthday today and among all the birthday wishes, one from her husband Dr Shriram Nene, takes the cake. Dr Shriram Nene posted a beautiful picture with a heartfelt note on wife Madhuri Dixit's birthday on Thursday. (Instagram/drneneofficial )

Dr Nene took to his Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures of him with Madhuri and their two sons, Arin and Ryan. One of the picture beautifully captures the love between the couple as they sit hand in hand, looking lost in each other's eyes. Dr Nene chose the perfect background music for the pictures, the title track of Madhuri's 1997 hit romantic musical- Dil To Pagal Hai.

Dr Nene captioned the post with a heartfelt note, that read, “Happy Birthday to the one who’s brightened our lives in every way ❤️ You’ve made everything lighter, warmer, and better—just by being you. I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring 🥰 Here’s to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always”

The couple tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to Arin(22) and Ryan (20). The couple spent the first decade of their family life in the United States and relocated later to India, where Madhuri resumed her Bollywood career.

Bollywood wishes 'The OG dancing queen'

Bollywood came together to make Madhuri's day special as birthday wishes dropped from all corners of the film industry. Kajol wished the star on X (formerly Twitter) with a post that read, Happy birthday to the OG Dancing Queen… May u always stun us with ur grace on stage and off of it @MadhuriDixit.

Madhuri's Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories with a special birthday note which read ‘Happy Birthday MD ji (cake emoji) (balloon emoji). Love you always.’

A screengrab of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram stories.

Actors like Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Gajraj Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Tripti Dimri and Rakulpreet Singh also took to their Instagram stories to shower the Bollywood icon with lots of love and wishes on her special day.