Mahashivratri 2025: Kashmiri Pandit Kunal Kemmu celebrates Herath with Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya

It was a special day in the Kemmu-Khan household on Tuesday. The actors celebrates Mahashivratri and Herath Poshte with a puja at home and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also joined in. Soha shared a video on Instagram that showed the family praying together. Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Herath with their family.

Family that prays together

A priest did the aarti of Lord Shiva and put tikas on everyone. Inaaya also took part in the rituals. She did aarti with mom Soha as the whole family came together. Soha captioned the post, “Herath Mubarak ! #happymahashivratri love peace and prayer.” The family celebrates the day every year.

Herath is a Kashmiri festival that is celebrated on the 13th day of the dark half of the month of Phalguna, between February and March. It holds cultural and socio-religious importance for the Kashmiri Pandits, who have continued to celebrate the festival even after migrating due to the eruption of militancy in the valley. Herath is also known as the night of Hara, or Shiva. Mahashivratri falls on February 26.

Kunal and his family are also Kashmiri Pandits while Soha is the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She married Kunal on January 25, 2015, and just recently celebrated a decade of their marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

What's next for Kunal

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is known for his roles in films such as Raja Hindustani, Kalyug, Traffic Signal, Golmaal 3, Blood Money, Golmaal Again, and Lootcase. He was last seen in his own directorial, Madgaon Express.

In an interview with ANI, he shared that he will be directing a movie for which the shoot will start by the end of 2025.

He also talked about working with Saif Ali Khan in 'Go Goa Gone' and would love to direct its sequel if given a chance.

"I briefly got to work with Saif in Go Goa Gone. So I really enjoyed doing that. I mean, it would be lovely to work with these guys (Saif and Sharmila Tagore). Not just because they're family, but also because they're great actors who I really respect the work of. If they ask me to direct a sequel to Goa Goa Gone, I'll definitely make it," said Kunal.