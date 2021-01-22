Mahesh Bhatt won't be involved in Vishesh Films' future, brother Mukesh says no fight took place
- Vishesh Films will henceforth be run by Mukesh Bhatt's children. His brother, Mahesh Bhatt, has surrendered his position as Creative Consultant.
Film producer Mukesh Bhatt has said that his brother, Mahesh Bhatt, has surrendered his position as Creative Consultant of the family banner, Vishesh Films. Mahesh made a return to direction in 2020 after two decades with Sadak 2.
In an interview, Mukesh clarified that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. But the banner will now be run by Mukesh's children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh.
He told The Times of India, "Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore."
He added that while he will be around to offer guidance, "Sakshi and Vishesh are going to take the Vishesh Films legacy forward. They have some brilliant ideas and I shall always be around to guide them with my experience. The time has come for my children to grow in the business of movie-making which we are very passionate about."
Some of the most popular movies produced by the banner include Daddy, Aashiqui, Sadak, Gangster, as well as the Raaz and Murder franchises.
The banner's most recent release, Sadak 2, was met with universally negative reviews. The film, a sequel to the 1991 original, starred Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Irrfan Khan's son and wife, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screening in his honour at IFFI Goa. Sutapa delivered a stirring speech, Babil shared pictures.
Shah Rukh shares cryptic post about the colour 'pink'; is this his Pathan look?
Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new social media post, about how the world can be made a better place. But is this his Pathan look?
Rajeev Khandelwal on why he never capitalised on success and bagged big films
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about why he never signed on to big films post the success of his breakout hit, Aamir, in 2008.
Kangana Ranaut said that she does not need any validation, as she won a poll for the best actress of 2020. She also reminded fans of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'mistake' that gave the Bollywood 'mafia' power over him.
